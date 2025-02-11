Left Menu

Nancy Mace Exposes Allegations in Scorching House Floor Speech

Rep. Nancy Mace delivered a provocative House floor speech accusing her former fiancé and others of severe misconduct, including abuse and exploitation. She criticized South Carolina's attorney general for alleged inertia. This occurrence is also tied to her potential gubernatorial campaign against the same prosecutor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chapin | Updated: 11-02-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 08:02 IST
Nancy Mace Exposes Allegations in Scorching House Floor Speech

In a bold move, Rep. Nancy Mace, South Carolina, used a nearly hour-long speech to accuse her former fiancé and others of serious misconduct, including abuse, non-consensual recordings, and exploitation. Mace claimed South Carolina's top prosecutor failed to act, which adds intrigue to her potential gubernatorial run against him.

Mace shared details of alleged crimes discovered in November 2023 involving four men, including businessman Patrick Bryant. She alleged the attorney general's office stalled any investigation. Mace set up a tip line for more information. Bryant denies the allegations and pledged to cooperate legally.

The discourse has sparked a political ripple, intersecting with Mace's gubernatorial considerations. Allies Reps. Lauren Boebert and Anna Paulina Luna supported her during the speech. Amidst tumult with Trump in the past, Mace effectively paved her path, keeping her potential political advancement in view.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
2
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
3
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India
4
Trump's Trade War Sparks Global Tensions Over Tariffs

Trump's Trade War Sparks Global Tensions Over Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025