Nancy Mace Exposes Allegations in Scorching House Floor Speech

In a bold move, Rep. Nancy Mace, South Carolina, used a nearly hour-long speech to accuse her former fiancé and others of serious misconduct, including abuse, non-consensual recordings, and exploitation. Mace claimed South Carolina's top prosecutor failed to act, which adds intrigue to her potential gubernatorial run against him.

Mace shared details of alleged crimes discovered in November 2023 involving four men, including businessman Patrick Bryant. She alleged the attorney general's office stalled any investigation. Mace set up a tip line for more information. Bryant denies the allegations and pledged to cooperate legally.

The discourse has sparked a political ripple, intersecting with Mace's gubernatorial considerations. Allies Reps. Lauren Boebert and Anna Paulina Luna supported her during the speech. Amidst tumult with Trump in the past, Mace effectively paved her path, keeping her potential political advancement in view.

(With inputs from agencies.)