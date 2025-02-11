Left Menu

Opposition Pressure Triggers Manipur CM Resignation Amidst Ongoing Violence

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation is attributed to continuous opposition pressure, highlighting the BJP's lack of a plan to restore peace. Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticize the delayed response to ethnic violence, while Trinamool's Kirti Azad demands accountability from the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:55 IST
Opposition Pressure Triggers Manipur CM Resignation Amidst Ongoing Violence
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh comes amid mounting pressure from the opposition, according to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. He claims it signals the BJP's absence of a viable strategy for restoring peace in the violence-stricken state. Gogoi emphasized the opposition's consistent focus on the issues plaguing Manipur, asserting that their scrutiny has yielded results. He accused the BJP of merely engaging in political maneuvering with leadership changes instead of addressing the foundational problems.

Congress figure Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed this sentiment, noting that Singh's resignation was long overdue. She criticized the prolonged ethnic violence in Manipur, which has persisted for over two years, and stressed the need for prompt action from the government. Her comments underline the frustration felt by many regarding what they see as inadequate government intervention.

Adding to this chorus of criticism, Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad articulated the urgency for accountability from the BJP. He expressed dismay over the ongoing atrocities in Manipur, particularly against women and children, tracing these issues back two years to when ethnic tensions escalated. Azad questioned the central government's ability to govern effectively, given the widespread anger among citizens and called for the BJP to answer for its role in the turmoil. The resignation was officially tendered to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhawan, against a backdrop of significant political and social unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025