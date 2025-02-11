Opposition Pressure Triggers Manipur CM Resignation Amidst Ongoing Violence

The resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh comes amid mounting pressure from the opposition, according to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. He claims it signals the BJP's absence of a viable strategy for restoring peace in the violence-stricken state. Gogoi emphasized the opposition's consistent focus on the issues plaguing Manipur, asserting that their scrutiny has yielded results. He accused the BJP of merely engaging in political maneuvering with leadership changes instead of addressing the foundational problems.

Congress figure Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed this sentiment, noting that Singh's resignation was long overdue. She criticized the prolonged ethnic violence in Manipur, which has persisted for over two years, and stressed the need for prompt action from the government. Her comments underline the frustration felt by many regarding what they see as inadequate government intervention.

Adding to this chorus of criticism, Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad articulated the urgency for accountability from the BJP. He expressed dismay over the ongoing atrocities in Manipur, particularly against women and children, tracing these issues back two years to when ethnic tensions escalated. Azad questioned the central government's ability to govern effectively, given the widespread anger among citizens and called for the BJP to answer for its role in the turmoil. The resignation was officially tendered to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhawan, against a backdrop of significant political and social unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)