Congress MP Demands Urgent Action on Train Safety for Women

Congress MP Manickam Tagore calls for an adjournment in Lok Sabha to discuss the alarming safety issue of women passengers in trains, highlighting a chilling incident involving a pregnant woman. He urges immediate reforms from the Railway Minister to ensure safer travel conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:10 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an urgent plea for improved train safety measures, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has proposed a motion to adjourn Lok Sabha proceedings. This call comes in the wake of a disturbing incident where a pregnant woman was reportedly thrown from a train after resisting an attempted rape.

Tagore emphasized the critical situation in his notice, pointing out that the case starkly highlights the vulnerability of women in transit. He criticized railway authorities for inadequate safety protocols, especially given the accused's history of similar offenses.

Highlighting the prevalence of such incidents nationwide, Tagore demanded immediate action from the Railway Minister. His proposals include deploying more female police officers on trains, installing CCTV in all train coaches, and establishing emergency response systems to protect women passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

