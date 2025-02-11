Congress MP Demands Urgent Action on Train Safety for Women
Congress MP Manickam Tagore calls for an adjournment in Lok Sabha to discuss the alarming safety issue of women passengers in trains, highlighting a chilling incident involving a pregnant woman. He urges immediate reforms from the Railway Minister to ensure safer travel conditions.
- Country:
- India
In an urgent plea for improved train safety measures, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has proposed a motion to adjourn Lok Sabha proceedings. This call comes in the wake of a disturbing incident where a pregnant woman was reportedly thrown from a train after resisting an attempted rape.
Tagore emphasized the critical situation in his notice, pointing out that the case starkly highlights the vulnerability of women in transit. He criticized railway authorities for inadequate safety protocols, especially given the accused's history of similar offenses.
Highlighting the prevalence of such incidents nationwide, Tagore demanded immediate action from the Railway Minister. His proposals include deploying more female police officers on trains, installing CCTV in all train coaches, and establishing emergency response systems to protect women passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2025-26: Shifting Tracks Towards Railways
Streamlined Travel: Prayagraj's Railway Readies for Mauni Amavasya Surge
Speed Breach Averted: Agra Railway Division Incident Under Scrutiny
Tragic Railway Suicides: Love Amid Societal Pressures
Indian Railways Enhances Services to Accommodate Millions of Devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025