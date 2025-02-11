Rahul Gandhi's Whistle-Stop Tour: Hyderabad to Warangal

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress party, is scheduled to visit Warangal in Telangana on Tuesday, according to party insiders.

Following his arrival in Hyderabad in the evening, Gandhi is set to proceed to Warangal by helicopter. Later, he plans to travel to Chennai by train.

Despite the buzz surrounding his visit, there has been no formal communication from the party regarding his itinerary, and it remains unclear if he will engage in any official party activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)