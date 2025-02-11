Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Whistle-Stop Tour: Hyderabad to Warangal

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, plans an unofficial visit to Warangal, Telangana, and will travel to the city by helicopter from Hyderabad. Although there are no official details on the visit's agenda, Gandhi is expected to continue his journey to Chennai by train.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress party, is scheduled to visit Warangal in Telangana on Tuesday, according to party insiders.

Following his arrival in Hyderabad in the evening, Gandhi is set to proceed to Warangal by helicopter. Later, he plans to travel to Chennai by train.

Despite the buzz surrounding his visit, there has been no formal communication from the party regarding his itinerary, and it remains unclear if he will engage in any official party activities.

