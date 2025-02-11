AAP's Strategic Huddle amid Punjab Dissent Rumors

Amid rumors of dissent, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party MLAs at Delhi's Kapurthala House. The talks focused on reviewing AAP's recent electoral performance in Delhi and strategizing for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab MLA Narinder Kaur rejected speculation about internal dissent, labeling the gathering as routine. She reaffirmed AAP's commitment to serving as a robust opposition in Delhi after their electoral setback, while criticizing the Congress for their lack of seats in the capital.

Despite AAP's decade-long governance in Delhi, their recent losses have sparked discussions over Kejriwal's potential pivot to Punjab politics, including possible candidacy in Ludhiana. However, party officials have minimized the likelihood of such shifts, maintaining the meeting's strategic nature.

