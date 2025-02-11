AAP's Strategic Huddle amid Punjab Dissent Rumors
Amidst rumors of dissent within AAP's Punjab unit, Arvind Kejriwal met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other leaders in Delhi. The meeting revolved around AAP's performance in the recent Delhi elections and future strategies for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls. Punjab MLA Narinder Kaur dismissed reports of internal discord, emphasizing their role as a strong opposition.
Amid rumors of dissent, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party MLAs at Delhi's Kapurthala House. The talks focused on reviewing AAP's recent electoral performance in Delhi and strategizing for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Punjab MLA Narinder Kaur rejected speculation about internal dissent, labeling the gathering as routine. She reaffirmed AAP's commitment to serving as a robust opposition in Delhi after their electoral setback, while criticizing the Congress for their lack of seats in the capital.
Despite AAP's decade-long governance in Delhi, their recent losses have sparked discussions over Kejriwal's potential pivot to Punjab politics, including possible candidacy in Ludhiana. However, party officials have minimized the likelihood of such shifts, maintaining the meeting's strategic nature.
