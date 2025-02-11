Left Menu

AAP's Strategic Huddle amid Punjab Dissent Rumors

Amidst rumors of dissent within AAP's Punjab unit, Arvind Kejriwal met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other leaders in Delhi. The meeting revolved around AAP's performance in the recent Delhi elections and future strategies for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls. Punjab MLA Narinder Kaur dismissed reports of internal discord, emphasizing their role as a strong opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:22 IST
AAP's Strategic Huddle amid Punjab Dissent Rumors
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rumors of dissent, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party MLAs at Delhi's Kapurthala House. The talks focused on reviewing AAP's recent electoral performance in Delhi and strategizing for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab MLA Narinder Kaur rejected speculation about internal dissent, labeling the gathering as routine. She reaffirmed AAP's commitment to serving as a robust opposition in Delhi after their electoral setback, while criticizing the Congress for their lack of seats in the capital.

Despite AAP's decade-long governance in Delhi, their recent losses have sparked discussions over Kejriwal's potential pivot to Punjab politics, including possible candidacy in Ludhiana. However, party officials have minimized the likelihood of such shifts, maintaining the meeting's strategic nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025