Maldives Parliamentary Delegation Visits India to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

A parliamentary delegation from the Maldives, headed by Abdul Raheem Abdulla, the Speaker of Maldives People's Majlis, visited the Indian Parliament on Tuesday to observe the proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Welcoming the delegation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar extended their hospitality. The delegation's itinerary included a tour of the Parliament House complex and bilateral discussions with the Lok Sabha Speaker. In a statement to the Lok Sabha, Speaker Birla expressed his delight at hosting the delegation, highlighting the deepening ties between the two nations as evidenced by their presence.

The visit is seen as a testament to the strengthening bilateral relations between India and the Maldives, fostering a trilateral partnership. Om Birla expressed hopes for a successful and enriching stay for the Maldivian delegates in India. The visit follows a series of diplomatic engagements, underscoring India's commitment to international relations.

