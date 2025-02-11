Trump’s Controversial Proposal: Tensions Rise Over Gaza Ceasefire

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump is facing backlash after suggesting the cancellation of the current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas if Israeli hostages are not released by Saturday.

This proposal has led to tensions, with senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri emphasizing the importance of respecting the armistice to ensure prisoner releases, dismissing threats as complicating the situation.

Trump's idea for Gaza's redevelopment, including displacing millions and transforming the area, has provoked outrage and accusations of potential war crimes under international law.

