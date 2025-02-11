Global AI Leaders to Debate Future at Paris Summit
U.S. Vice President JD Vance attends the Paris AI summit to discuss AI regulation and content moderation on social media. French President Macron emphasizes reducing red tape for AI growth in Europe. The summit includes discussions on geopolitical competition, Russia's war in Ukraine, and the European AI strategy.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to address the Paris AI summit, focusing on Europe's AI regulations and content moderation on Big Tech platforms. The event reflects the shifting global landscape of AI from safety concerns to geopolitical rivalry.
French President Emmanuel Macron calls for cutting bureaucratic hurdles to boost AI development in Europe, highlighting differences in AI strategies across the U.S., China, and Europe. Vance has been vocal about his stance against European content moderation policies on platforms like Elon Musk's X.
The summit will feature representatives from nearly 100 countries, seeking common ground amidst national interests. Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasize European collaboration while OpenAI's Sam Altman is expected to make a significant appearance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
