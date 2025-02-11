Left Menu

Global AI Leaders to Debate Future at Paris Summit

U.S. Vice President JD Vance attends the Paris AI summit to discuss AI regulation and content moderation on social media. French President Macron emphasizes reducing red tape for AI growth in Europe. The summit includes discussions on geopolitical competition, Russia's war in Ukraine, and the European AI strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:49 IST
Global AI Leaders to Debate Future at Paris Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to address the Paris AI summit, focusing on Europe's AI regulations and content moderation on Big Tech platforms. The event reflects the shifting global landscape of AI from safety concerns to geopolitical rivalry.

French President Emmanuel Macron calls for cutting bureaucratic hurdles to boost AI development in Europe, highlighting differences in AI strategies across the U.S., China, and Europe. Vance has been vocal about his stance against European content moderation policies on platforms like Elon Musk's X.

The summit will feature representatives from nearly 100 countries, seeking common ground amidst national interests. Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasize European collaboration while OpenAI's Sam Altman is expected to make a significant appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025