Chhattisgarh Urban Body Elections: A Battle Between BJP and Congress

Elections for 173 urban bodies in Chhattisgarh kicked off on Tuesday, encompassing significant areas such as Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur.

Voting started at 8 am for 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats. By noon, turnout reached 35%, according to a state election official.

Over 10,000 candidates are competing, with the ruling BJP and Congress being the main contenders. However, numerous independent and rebel candidates present tough competition. Results will be declared on February 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)