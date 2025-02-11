Crackdown on Istanbul's Opposition: Political Maneuvering or Security Measure?

In a significant development, Turkish police detained 10 senior officials from Istanbul's district municipalities on Tuesday, expanding a crackdown against opposition-held districts. This action, reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency, involves key figures allegedly linked to Kurdish militants.

The detainees include deputy mayors from the districts of Kartal and Atasehir, along with eight municipal council members, all from the Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkey's main opposition party. They are suspected of appointing individuals connected to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in municipal roles. However, the government denies exerting pressure on the judiciary, asserting its independence.

The detentions are perceived as an effort to undermine Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a potential future rival to President Erdogan. While the government ousted several pro-Kurdish mayors after last year's elections, replacing them with state appointees, these actions continue to stir national discourse on political freedoms and judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)