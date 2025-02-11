Left Menu

Crackdown on Istanbul's Opposition: Political Maneuvering or Security Measure?

Turkish authorities have detained 10 senior officials from opposition-held districts in Istanbul, allegedly for ties to Kurdish militants. The arrests are viewed as a move to undermine Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and opposition figures, amid tensions between the government and the Republican People's Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:35 IST
Crackdown on Istanbul's Opposition: Political Maneuvering or Security Measure?
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant development, Turkish police detained 10 senior officials from Istanbul's district municipalities on Tuesday, expanding a crackdown against opposition-held districts. This action, reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency, involves key figures allegedly linked to Kurdish militants.

The detainees include deputy mayors from the districts of Kartal and Atasehir, along with eight municipal council members, all from the Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkey's main opposition party. They are suspected of appointing individuals connected to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in municipal roles. However, the government denies exerting pressure on the judiciary, asserting its independence.

The detentions are perceived as an effort to undermine Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a potential future rival to President Erdogan. While the government ousted several pro-Kurdish mayors after last year's elections, replacing them with state appointees, these actions continue to stir national discourse on political freedoms and judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025