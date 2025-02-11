Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Munde's Absence: Medical Recuperation or Political Turbulence?

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde missed a cabinet meeting due to eye surgery and subsequent medical advice. The surgery follows the arrest of his aide amid an extortion case, stirring political tension. Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Pawar were informed about Munde's health-related absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:48 IST
Maharashtra Minister Munde's Absence: Medical Recuperation or Political Turbulence?
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde was notably absent from the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with officials attributing his absence to medical reasons. Following eye surgery, the minister has been advised against exposure to light for ten days.

The absence comes amid the political storm surrounding Munde after the arrest of his aide, Walmik Karad, in connection with an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district. Munde's eye surgery was reportedly conducted under the care of seasoned ophthalmologist Dr T P Lahane.

As the minister continues his post-operative recovery, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have been apprised of Munde's medical situation and assured that his absence was solely health-related, according to official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025