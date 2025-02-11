Maharashtra Minister Munde's Absence: Medical Recuperation or Political Turbulence?

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde was notably absent from the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with officials attributing his absence to medical reasons. Following eye surgery, the minister has been advised against exposure to light for ten days.

The absence comes amid the political storm surrounding Munde after the arrest of his aide, Walmik Karad, in connection with an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district. Munde's eye surgery was reportedly conducted under the care of seasoned ophthalmologist Dr T P Lahane.

As the minister continues his post-operative recovery, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have been apprised of Munde's medical situation and assured that his absence was solely health-related, according to official statements.

