Manipur's Political Crossroads: Awaiting a New Chief Minister

In Manipur, the anticipation surrounding the appointment of a new chief minister continues as BJP MLAs Sapam Keba and K Ibomcha emphasized that the decision lies with the party high command. This comes after their meeting with BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra in Imphal on Tuesday.

Urgency surrounds the need for peace restoration efforts in the conflict-stricken state. Closed-door meetings with several MLAs, ministers, and other officials predominantly focused on this pressing issue, leaving the matter of leadership transition largely undiscussed, according to party insiders.

Amidst reports of a possible gathering of Manipur legislators in Delhi, uncertainty remains as some lawmakers report a lack of notification about such a meeting. This unfolds against the backdrop of ongoing ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)