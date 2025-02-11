Left Menu

Manipur's Political Crossroads: Awaiting a New Chief Minister

BJP MLAs Sapam Keba and K Ibomcha announce that the party high command will decide on Manipur's new chief minister. The focus remains on restoring peace in the strife-torn state, with closed-door discussions emphasizing conflict resolution over leadership choices. A potential meeting in Delhi looms amid ongoing ethnic violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:59 IST
Manipur's Political Crossroads: Awaiting a New Chief Minister
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In Manipur, the anticipation surrounding the appointment of a new chief minister continues as BJP MLAs Sapam Keba and K Ibomcha emphasized that the decision lies with the party high command. This comes after their meeting with BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra in Imphal on Tuesday.

Urgency surrounds the need for peace restoration efforts in the conflict-stricken state. Closed-door meetings with several MLAs, ministers, and other officials predominantly focused on this pressing issue, leaving the matter of leadership transition largely undiscussed, according to party insiders.

Amidst reports of a possible gathering of Manipur legislators in Delhi, uncertainty remains as some lawmakers report a lack of notification about such a meeting. This unfolds against the backdrop of ongoing ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025