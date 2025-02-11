Left Menu

Steve Bannon Expected to Plead Guilty in Crowdfunding Case

Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, is anticipated to plead guilty to money laundering and conspiracy charges related to a crowdfunding campaign for a border wall. Bannon's plea deal is expected to ensure no jail time. The Manhattan District Attorney's charges were state-level, making a pardon by Trump impossible.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, is set to appear in Manhattan court amidst ongoing discussions about a plea deal regarding charges of money laundering and conspiracy. These charges arose from his involvement in a crowdfunding effort for the infamous U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The legal proceedings, overseen by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, allege that Bannon deceived donors who invested over $15 million in the 'We Build the Wall' initiative. Initially pleading not guilty, Bannon's defense has negotiated to potentially avoid jail time.

Previously facing federal charges cleared by Trump's pardon, Bannon now confronts state-level accusations, rendering another presidential pardon impossible. His plea deal and subsequent court appearance highlight the ongoing legal challenges for Trump affiliates.

