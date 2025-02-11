Left Menu

Jerome Powell Faces Senate: Navigating Economic Uncertainty

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress amid economic uncertainty. The Fed is hesitant to adjust policies due to potential threats from trade policies and regulatory changes introduced by the Trump administration. Inflation is expected to ease, but concern remains about the impact of tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:36 IST
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before Congress, addressing the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee this week. In his opening remarks, Powell will outline the current economic landscape, characterized by near-full employment, easing inflation, and heightened uncertainty driven by the Trump administration's trade and policy maneuvers.

These developments have left investors and policymakers on edge. Powell emphasizes patience, noting that the Fed will delay further interest rate cuts until the economic effects of present fiscal, trade, and regulatory policies are clear. "There is no urgency to alter our policy stance," Powell remarked during a recent press conference.

This cautionary approach points to a broader discussion on the economic implications of potential tariffs on core industries and shifts in financial sector oversight with the anticipated appointment of a new vice chair for bank supervision. The intense scrutiny from lawmakers is expected, with Powell's testimony offering insight as stakeholders watch whether predictions of continued inflation relief hold true.

(With inputs from agencies.)

