Les Echos-Le Parisien Withdraws from Legal Battle Against X
French media group Les Echos-Le Parisien has withdrawn from a lawsuit against Elon Musk's platform X, while Le Monde and Le Figaro continue their legal action. The lawsuit centers on compensations related to unpaid content on digital platforms, as required by EU copyright regulations.
LVMH-owned Les Echos-Le Parisien has opted not to join fellow French media outlets in a legal assault on Elon Musk's social media platform X, according to sources. While Le Monde and Le Figaro continue to press their legal claims, Les Echos-Le Parisien has backed away from the lawsuit.
The legal action initially aimed to compel X to remunerate publishers for content used on its platform, in line with EU copyright regulations that seek to ensure creators and publishers receive fair compensation. This marks a significant withdrawal from the planned coalition of French newspapers targeting Musk.
A Les Echos-Le Parisien spokesperson confirmed that while initial threats were made, other discussions have since taken place. With this withdrawal, the lawsuit's dynamics now feature only Le Monde and Le Figaro pursuing the litigation in a bid for digital content compensation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
