Left Menu

Language Debate in Lok Sabha: Sanskrit Sparks Controversy

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran for his comments on including Sanskrit in Lok Sabha translations. Pradhan condemned Maran's remarks as divisive, supporting Speaker Om Birla's stance on India's linguistic heritage. Six more languages now offer simultaneous interpretation in Lok Sabha, expanding linguistic representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:30 IST
Language Debate in Lok Sabha: Sanskrit Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has labeled DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's comments on Sanskrit inclusion in Lok Sabha translations as 'unwarranted' and divisive. Pradhan argued there is no need to diminish one language to promote another, highlighting linguistic harmony over division.

Addressing the allegations, Pradhan responded to Maran's claims about taxpayers' money being wasted on Sanskrit translations due to RSS influences. He emphasized the importance of linguistic diversity, with Speaker Om Birla affirming Sanskrit's historical significance in India.

In a move to promote linguistic diversity, the Lok Sabha has added six languages, including Sanskrit and Urdu, for simultaneous interpretation, ensuring wider accessibility for parliamentary proceedings. Pradhan praised Birla for defending Indian languages against divisive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025