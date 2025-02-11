Language Debate in Lok Sabha: Sanskrit Sparks Controversy

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has labeled DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's comments on Sanskrit inclusion in Lok Sabha translations as 'unwarranted' and divisive. Pradhan argued there is no need to diminish one language to promote another, highlighting linguistic harmony over division.

Addressing the allegations, Pradhan responded to Maran's claims about taxpayers' money being wasted on Sanskrit translations due to RSS influences. He emphasized the importance of linguistic diversity, with Speaker Om Birla affirming Sanskrit's historical significance in India.

In a move to promote linguistic diversity, the Lok Sabha has added six languages, including Sanskrit and Urdu, for simultaneous interpretation, ensuring wider accessibility for parliamentary proceedings. Pradhan praised Birla for defending Indian languages against divisive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)