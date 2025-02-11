Justice Department Drops Charges Against NYC Mayor, Sparks Controversy

In an unprecedented decision, the Justice Department has directed prosecutors to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, citing disruption to the mayor's ability to support federal immigration efforts.

A memo from Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, obtained by AP, reveals the charges are to be dismissed to allow Adams to focus on key law-and-order priorities before the upcoming mayoral election.

This decision has sparked criticism, drawing scrutiny on how political timelines may intersect with legal proceedings. Opponents suggest a potential compromise on accountability, while Adams' allies argue his innocence.

