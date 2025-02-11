Left Menu

Justice Department Drops Charges Against NYC Mayor, Sparks Controversy

The Justice Department ordered the dismissal of corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, claiming the investigation hindered efforts to address illegal immigration. The decision has prompted concerns over potential political interference and the influence of campaign timelines on legal accountability.

Updated: 11-02-2025 19:46 IST
In an unprecedented decision, the Justice Department has directed prosecutors to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, citing disruption to the mayor's ability to support federal immigration efforts.

A memo from Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, obtained by AP, reveals the charges are to be dismissed to allow Adams to focus on key law-and-order priorities before the upcoming mayoral election.

This decision has sparked criticism, drawing scrutiny on how political timelines may intersect with legal proceedings. Opponents suggest a potential compromise on accountability, while Adams' allies argue his innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

