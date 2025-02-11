Political Tensions Simmer as Punjab Leaders Exchange Barbs
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after his meeting with Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, accusing him of being distraught. The AAP countered, urging Jakhar to focus on his own challenges amid party tension in Punjab's political landscape.
Punjab's political scene saw heightened tensions as the BJP's state president, Sunil Jakhar, launched a sharp critique at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann following a conclave with Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.
Jakhar remarked that Mann appeared 'distraught' post-meeting, a statement that the AAP refuted, advising Jakhar to concentrate on internal issues rather than Mann's demeanor.
Amid speculations of discord within the AAP's state unit, the meeting underscored ongoing strategic friction, with AAP spokesperson Neel Garg dismissing Jakhar's concerns as unfounded.
