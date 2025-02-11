Left Menu

Constitutional Crisis Looms in Manipur Amid Leadership Turmoil

A BJP delegation met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla amidst a leadership crisis following CM N Biren Singh's resignation. Experts warn of a potential constitutional crisis if no government is formed. The situation might lead to President's rule, while ongoing ethnic violence exacerbates tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:37 IST
Constitutional Crisis Looms in Manipur Amid Leadership Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move amid Manipur's political turbulence, a BJP delegation engaged in crucial talks with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting, which spanned roughly 30 minutes, leaves the state on edge, awaiting the unknown outcome.

The ongoing crisis stems from the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, fueling experts' fears of an impending constitutional crisis due to an assembly deadlock. Such a scenario could trigger President's rule, underlining the urgency for resolution.

As the state grapples with the dual challenges of political instability and ethnic violence, Manipur's future hinges on swift intervention and strategic decision-making by the BJP's central leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

