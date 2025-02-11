Left Menu

Power Play: House Speaker's Key Meeting with Tech Titan

House Speaker Mike Johnson met with Elon Musk as Republicans finalize spending plans. The House focuses on a comprehensive tax and spending bill, contrasting the Senate's $340 billion budget proposal. This meeting could influence political and economic agendas significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:10 IST
Power Play: House Speaker's Key Meeting with Tech Titan
Mike Johnson
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political maneuver, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson engaged in discussions with Elon Musk, a key advisor to former President Donald Trump. This meeting, confirmed by a White House official, signals a concerted effort by Republicans to advance their legislative agenda.

The backdrop for this high-profile meeting is the Republican-controlled Congress's drive to align with Trump's spending priorities. On Monday, Speaker Johnson emphasized the House's commitment to passing 'one big bill' designed to address tax reductions and key spending initiatives—a move that echoes Trump's fiscal strategies.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have introduced a more conservative budget proposal, totaling $340 billion. The divergence between the House and Senate approaches highlights ongoing negotiations within the party as it aims to consolidate its legislative influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025