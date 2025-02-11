Power Play: House Speaker's Key Meeting with Tech Titan

In a significant political maneuver, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson engaged in discussions with Elon Musk, a key advisor to former President Donald Trump. This meeting, confirmed by a White House official, signals a concerted effort by Republicans to advance their legislative agenda.

The backdrop for this high-profile meeting is the Republican-controlled Congress's drive to align with Trump's spending priorities. On Monday, Speaker Johnson emphasized the House's commitment to passing 'one big bill' designed to address tax reductions and key spending initiatives—a move that echoes Trump's fiscal strategies.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have introduced a more conservative budget proposal, totaling $340 billion. The divergence between the House and Senate approaches highlights ongoing negotiations within the party as it aims to consolidate its legislative influence.

