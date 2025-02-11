Left Menu

Political Showdown: Haryana Minister Anil Vij vs BJP's State Leadership

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has been issued a show cause notice by the BJP for publicly targeting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli. Vij has promised a written response following his return home. Allegations of party discipline violations have intensified internal tensions.

Updated: 11-02-2025 21:54 IST
Political Showdown: Haryana Minister Anil Vij vs BJP's State Leadership
Haryana's political scene faced fresh turbulence as Minister Anil Vij declared his intent to reply to the BJP's show cause notice. Accused of targeting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, Vij's statements have attracted the attention of BJP's national leadership.

BJP issued the notice on the urging of its national president, seeking Vij's explanation within three days. Speaking to reporters, Vij mentioned he would compose his reply after a brief recess at home, indicating calm amid political storm.

Vij's opposition to party leaders has been ongoing, with recent criticism targeting Saini's handling of public grievances and Badoli's controversial legal challenges. The political rift signifies underlying tensions within Haryana's ruling party setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

