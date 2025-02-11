OpenAI Rebuffs Musk's Billion-Dollar Offer
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman dismissed Elon Musk's $97.4 billion offer to buy the nonprofit overseeing OpenAI. Altman emphasized the company is not for sale, highlighting Musk's efforts to obstruct OpenAI from becoming for-profit. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and launched xAI in 2023, persistently challenges its direction.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman unequivocally refuted any suggestion of selling the nonprofit organization controlling OpenAI, despite Elon Musk's substantial $97.4 billion offer. Altman declared the company is not for sale and characterized the proposal as another strategic maneuver by Musk, who continues to attempt to disrupt the AI firm's trajectory.
Speaking to Reuters, Altman dismissed the offer on the fringes of an AI summit in Paris, expressing the company's determination to remain a nonprofit. The bid represents Musk's ongoing efforts to challenge the organization, co-founded by him and Altman in 2015, from shifting towards a for-profit model.
Musk, who exited OpenAI before its rise, founded xAI in 2023 as a competitive move. His intervention is seen in part as a reflection of his contentious relationship with AI developments tied to OpenAI, potentially influenced by his wider business and political interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
