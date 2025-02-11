Record Voter Turnout in Chhattisgarh Urban Local Body Elections

Chhattisgarh witnessed a remarkable voter turnout of 72.19% in the recent urban body elections, held amid heightened security measures on Tuesday. The elections, which covered cities including Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur, involved over 10,000 candidates with the primary battle between Congress and the BJP.

A state election official reported Korea district leading with an 84.97% voter turnout, while Bilaspur trailed at 51.37%. Voting also included bypolls in Sukma and Durg. The election process proceeded smoothly, with polling parties returning EVMs to strong rooms securely.

The political spotlight was on key mayoral battles, particularly in Raipur between BJP's Meenal Choubey and Congress' Dipti Dubey. The elections also underscored a significant independent and rebel candidate presence from national parties.

