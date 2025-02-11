Left Menu

Breakthrough Diplomacy: U.S. Secures Release of American in Russia

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff successfully negotiated the release of Marc Fogel, an American detained in Russia. This exchange signals a positive diplomatic gesture from Russia, contributing to efforts towards resolving the conflict in Ukraine, according to the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

During a visit to Russia, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff succeeded in securing the release of Marc Fogel, an American held in Russian detention, as announced by the White House on Tuesday.

The exchange, negotiated with input from President Trump and his advisors, was described by White House national security adviser Mike Waltz as a diplomatic effort marking a constructive step forward. It indicates a potential for improved relations and progress in addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Waltz emphasized that this development showcases a gesture of goodwill from the Russians, aligning with broader efforts to bring about a resolution to the conflict. The situation has prompted renewed discussions on how diplomatic measures can influence global peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

