Left Menu

Court Upholds Massachusetts Right to Repair Law

A federal judge ruled against the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, dismissing their challenge to Massachusetts' expanded vehicle data access law. The measure allows more access for independent repair shops and was defended by Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. The automakers plan to evaluate appeal options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 00:13 IST
Court Upholds Massachusetts Right to Repair Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Boston has dismissed a legal challenge against a Massachusetts law that expands access to vehicle data, enabling independent repair shops to service modern automotive technology.

The decision marks a setback for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a group representing leading automakers, including General Motors and Volkswagen, which had opposed the voter-approved measure.

Automakers voiced concerns over cybersecurity, but the Massachusetts Attorney General countered that a third-party system could manage access safely. The automakers are now examining potential appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025