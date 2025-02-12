Court Upholds Massachusetts Right to Repair Law

A federal judge in Boston has dismissed a legal challenge against a Massachusetts law that expands access to vehicle data, enabling independent repair shops to service modern automotive technology.

The decision marks a setback for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a group representing leading automakers, including General Motors and Volkswagen, which had opposed the voter-approved measure.

Automakers voiced concerns over cybersecurity, but the Massachusetts Attorney General countered that a third-party system could manage access safely. The automakers are now examining potential appeals.

