Court Upholds Massachusetts Right to Repair Law

A federal judge ruled against the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, dismissing their challenge to Massachusetts' expanded vehicle data access law. The measure allows more access for independent repair shops and was defended by Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. The automakers plan to evaluate appeal options.
A federal judge in Boston has dismissed a legal challenge against a Massachusetts law that expands access to vehicle data, enabling independent repair shops to service modern automotive technology.
The decision marks a setback for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a group representing leading automakers, including General Motors and Volkswagen, which had opposed the voter-approved measure.
Automakers voiced concerns over cybersecurity, but the Massachusetts Attorney General countered that a third-party system could manage access safely. The automakers are now examining potential appeals.
