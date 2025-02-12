Arab Egyptian Plan to Rebuild Gaza Gains Traction

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced on Tuesday a collaborative Arab Egyptian initiative aimed at rebuilding Gaza with a commitment to the non-displacement of its residents.

The announcement followed a significant meeting in Washington between Jordanian King Abdullah and U.S. President Donald Trump, who is advocating for his plan concerning the future of Gaza.

Trump's proposal also involves resettlement initiatives that would shift Gaza's population to Egypt and Jordan, potentially altering the geopolitical landscape in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)