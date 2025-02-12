Left Menu

Arab Egyptian Plan to Rebuild Gaza Gains Traction

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said an Arab Egyptian plan aims to rebuild Gaza without displacing its people, following a meeting between Jordan's King Abdullah and U.S. President Donald Trump. The discussion focused on Trump's plan to influence Gaza's future by proposing resettlement in Egypt and Jordan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 12-02-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 02:19 IST
Ayman Safadi
  • Egypt

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced on Tuesday a collaborative Arab Egyptian initiative aimed at rebuilding Gaza with a commitment to the non-displacement of its residents.

The announcement followed a significant meeting in Washington between Jordanian King Abdullah and U.S. President Donald Trump, who is advocating for his plan concerning the future of Gaza.

Trump's proposal also involves resettlement initiatives that would shift Gaza's population to Egypt and Jordan, potentially altering the geopolitical landscape in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

