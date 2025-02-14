Controversy Over Deportation Flight Landing in Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the Indian government's decision for likely landing another plane of illegal Indian immigrants at Amritsar airport from the US. He accused the Centre of defaming Punjab, while highlighting the number of deportees from various Indian states affected by this issue.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government faces scrutiny as Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, questions a potential landing of another plane carrying illegal Indian immigrants at Amritsar airport. Mann accused the Centre of attempting to defame Punjab amid growing concerns over repeated deportation flights from the US.
Official reports suggest a flight with 119 illegal Indian immigrants is set to land at Amritsar airport around 10 pm on February 15. Among them are 67 individuals from Punjab, alongside others from Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing the media in Amritsar, Mann lambasted the BJP-led Central government, claiming discrimination against Punjab. The Chief Minister called deportation a national problem and questioned the selection of Amritsar as a receiving point for these flights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Design Reevaluations Urged for India's Advanced Light Helicopters
India's Budget Session: Key Legislative and Economic Highlights
India's Capital Infusion: A Decade of High Spends, Limited Returns
India's Economic Survey: A Glimpse into Fiscal Growth
Fog and Frigid Temperatures Impact Northern India Amidst 'Very Poor' Air Quality