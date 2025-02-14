Chhattisgarh Elections: High Voter Turnout and Political Optimism

Chhattisgarh's municipal elections are underway with a notable voter turnout and significant candidate participation, according to Bijapur Collector Sambit Mishra. Speaking with ANI, Mishra confirmed that elections are proceeding peacefully, with widespread candidate involvement ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections.

The Panchayat elections will occur in three phases on February 17, 20, and 23. For every position, nominations have been robust, indicating strong engagement. Voting for 10 Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats commenced on February 11 and will conclude with a vote count on February 15. The election covers 44.74 lakh voters statewide, facilitated by 597 polling stations.

Announced in January, the urban local body elections are expected to reveal results on February 15, coinciding with staggered Panchayat election outcomes from February 18 to 24. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed optimism regarding BJP's success against Congress, citing recent developmental progress and increased public faith in BJP's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)