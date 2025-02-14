Left Menu

Zelenskiy Stands Firm: Talks Only with Putin Await Unified Strategy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated he is willing to negotiate only with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he emphasized that talks will occur once Ukraine, the U.S., and European leaders formulate a unified plan. Zelenskiy noted President Trump's offer of direct communication.

  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has taken a firm stance in international diplomacy by declaring his willingness to engage in discussions solely with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This announcement, made at the Munich Security Conference, underscores the need for a coordinated strategy with Western allies before any negotiations with Russia.

Zelenskiy emphasized that a collective plan with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders is a prerequisite for talks with Putin. The Ukrainian leader's condition suggests a strategic alignment aimed at strengthening Ukraine's position in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The conference also revealed that Trump had provided Zelenskiy with his personal phone number, underscoring the close communication links between Ukraine and the U.S. This gesture illustrates the high-level support Zelenskiy enjoys from the United States in his diplomatic efforts.

