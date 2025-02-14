Manipur: Communities at Odds Over President's Rule

The Meitei and Kuki communities of Manipur are sharply divided over the recent imposition of President's Rule in the state, a move that follows the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh earlier this month.

While the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has condemned the decision as undemocratic and further detrimental to the state's stability, the Kuki Inpi argues that it was a necessary step, albeit delayed, in response to deteriorating law and order.

This development escalates the political uncertainty in Manipur, a state already grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023, which has claimed over 250 lives. Despite differing views, both communities are calling for distinct governance solutions amid the charged atmosphere.

