Left Menu

Manipur: Communities at Odds Over President's Rule

The Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur have reacted differently to the imposition of President's Rule. COCOMI denounces it as undemocratic, while Kuki Inpi sees it as necessary. The political turmoil follows Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:16 IST
Manipur: Communities at Odds Over President's Rule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meitei and Kuki communities of Manipur are sharply divided over the recent imposition of President's Rule in the state, a move that follows the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh earlier this month.

While the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has condemned the decision as undemocratic and further detrimental to the state's stability, the Kuki Inpi argues that it was a necessary step, albeit delayed, in response to deteriorating law and order.

This development escalates the political uncertainty in Manipur, a state already grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023, which has claimed over 250 lives. Despite differing views, both communities are calling for distinct governance solutions amid the charged atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025