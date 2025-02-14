Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Gears Up for Maiden Budget Presentation in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to present his first budget on March 7 amid ongoing consultations with public representatives from Poonch and Rajouri. This session marks Abdullah's first budget since assuming office and follows significant administrative changes in J&K over the last few years.

  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is poised to unveil his inaugural budget on March 7. Engaging with lawmakers from Poonch and Rajouri, he underscores the importance of aligning the budget with public priorities.

The legislative session kicks off on March 3 with Lieutenant Governor's address, marking the second assembly meeting since J&K's restructuring.

The prior five budgets were overseen by Parliament amid Assembly absences, a contrast to Abdullah's current pre-budget discussions designed to ensure grassroots involvement in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

