Pope Francis Hospitalized: Vatican's Beacon in Good Spirits Despite Health Challenges

Pope Francis, aged 88, was taken to a hospital in Rome for treatment of bronchitis. The Vatican confirmed that though he suffers from a respiratory infection, he remains in a stable condition and good spirits.

During this hospital stay, Pope Francis underwent specialist examinations and began hospital drug therapy. The Vatican reported that his clinical condition is stable with a mild fever.

The pope, who has faced several health issues in recent years, canceled public events for recovery but managed to hold important meetings prior to hospitalization. Despite health challenges, he remains engaged in his duties, even participating in significant international travels.

(With inputs from agencies.)