New Mexico Senator Cindy Nava Stands Firm on Immigration Reform

A former undocumented immigrant herself, New Mexico State Senator Cindy Nava offers a complex perspective on immigration issues in the U.S. Her father, once a police officer in Mexico, instilled in her a respect for law, which she balances with personal history and political aspirations.

Entering office with a unique viewpoint, Nava has sponsored bills to prevent state and local police from assisting in federal deportation operations, emphasizing that immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility. She distinguishes between immigrants and criminals, advocating for the apprehension of those involved in significant criminal activities.

As a trailblazing Democratic legislator, Nava represents a path forward for her party with a focus on authentic representation of Latino working-class communities. Emphasizing personal stories and political commitment, she seeks to reform immigration laws while countering narratives that equate migrants with criminals.

