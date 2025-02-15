Trump and Vance Criticize European Free Speech Policies

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced his concern about the erosion of free speech in Europe, criticizing what he sees as increasing censorship across the continent.

This statement came after his Vice President, JD Vance, addressed the Munich Security Conference, where he spoke out against European politicians allegedly stifling free expression.

Vance's remarks prompted immediate backlash, leaving some conference attendees shocked and quiet, highlighting the tension surrounding this contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)