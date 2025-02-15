Left Menu

Behind the Dismissal: Legal Turmoil in NYC Corruption Case

A motion to dismiss corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams has led to resignations amongst top federal prosecutors amid accusations of political coercion. The case reflects ongoing tensions within the Justice Department, with comparisons drawn to historical government controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 04:04 IST
Behind the Dismissal: Legal Turmoil in NYC Corruption Case

A U.S. federal prosecutor agreed on Friday to drop criminal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, aiming to prevent further job losses among career staff who were opposed to the action, sources informed Reuters.

The decision, driven by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, was met with internal Justice Department turmoil, leading to multiple resignations. Ed Sullivan, a senior prosecutor, stepped in to avert more dismissals after intense debates among department officials.

The development adds to growing unease over perceived politicization of the Justice Department under President Trump, with experts likening the internal dissent to the 'Saturday Night Massacre' of the Nixon era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025