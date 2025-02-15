Behind the Dismissal: Legal Turmoil in NYC Corruption Case

A U.S. federal prosecutor agreed on Friday to drop criminal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, aiming to prevent further job losses among career staff who were opposed to the action, sources informed Reuters.

The decision, driven by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, was met with internal Justice Department turmoil, leading to multiple resignations. Ed Sullivan, a senior prosecutor, stepped in to avert more dismissals after intense debates among department officials.

The development adds to growing unease over perceived politicization of the Justice Department under President Trump, with experts likening the internal dissent to the 'Saturday Night Massacre' of the Nixon era.

(With inputs from agencies.)