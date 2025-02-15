Left Menu

Fragile Ceasefire Hold as Hostages and Prisoners Swap Resumes

Three Israeli hostages were released by Hamas-led militants, and Israel freed hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as a part of the latest truce in the Gaza Strip. Concerns grow over the fragile ceasefire amid U.S. proposals affecting Palestinian resettlement, potentially jeopardizing future peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 15-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 16:52 IST
Fragile Ceasefire Hold as Hostages and Prisoners Swap Resumes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development, Hamas-led militants released three Israeli hostages on Saturday, prompting Israel to free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in return. This exchange marks the continuation of a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has been showing signs of strain in recent days.

The swap involved Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel Chen, and Alexander Troufanov, all abducted during an attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz. Their release came after negotiations with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, who assured the removal of obstacles to facilitate aid into Gaza.

Simultaneously, tensions rise as U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial relocation proposal casts uncertainty on the ceasefire's future. Despite the current lull in hostilities, the region remains on edge, with further talks needed to extend peace beyond the first phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025