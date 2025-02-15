Fragile Ceasefire Hold as Hostages and Prisoners Swap Resumes

In a significant development, Hamas-led militants released three Israeli hostages on Saturday, prompting Israel to free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in return. This exchange marks the continuation of a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has been showing signs of strain in recent days.

The swap involved Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel Chen, and Alexander Troufanov, all abducted during an attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz. Their release came after negotiations with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, who assured the removal of obstacles to facilitate aid into Gaza.

Simultaneously, tensions rise as U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial relocation proposal casts uncertainty on the ceasefire's future. Despite the current lull in hostilities, the region remains on edge, with further talks needed to extend peace beyond the first phase.

