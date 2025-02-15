Fragile Ceasefire Hold as Hostages and Prisoners Swap Resumes
Three Israeli hostages were released by Hamas-led militants, and Israel freed hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as a part of the latest truce in the Gaza Strip. Concerns grow over the fragile ceasefire amid U.S. proposals affecting Palestinian resettlement, potentially jeopardizing future peace in the region.
In a significant development, Hamas-led militants released three Israeli hostages on Saturday, prompting Israel to free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in return. This exchange marks the continuation of a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has been showing signs of strain in recent days.
The swap involved Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel Chen, and Alexander Troufanov, all abducted during an attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz. Their release came after negotiations with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, who assured the removal of obstacles to facilitate aid into Gaza.
Simultaneously, tensions rise as U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial relocation proposal casts uncertainty on the ceasefire's future. Despite the current lull in hostilities, the region remains on edge, with further talks needed to extend peace beyond the first phase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ceasefire
- Gaza Strip
- Hamas
- hostages
- prisoners
- Israel
- Trump
- Palestinians
- peace
- negotiations
ALSO READ
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown
Trump's Justice Department Overhaul Sparks Controversy
Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Bold Move on Global Trade
Trump's Administration Shakes Up the Justice Department with Sweeping Cuts
Trump Targets Federal Union Deals as Workforce Transformation Begins