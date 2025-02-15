Corruption Allegations Erupt Amid Modi's Madhya Pradesh Visit
Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Umang Singhar accused a BJP minister of corruption and sought a meeting with Modi to discuss the issue. Singhar emphasized the need to eradicate corruption to attract investors. BJP refuted the allegations, citing Singhar's past controversies.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Madhya Pradesh visit approaches, allegations of corruption have surfaced, adding a layer of tension to the political landscape. Congress leader Umang Singhar has accused a state BJP minister of engaging in corrupt practices and is seeking a meeting with Modi to address these concerns.
Singhar emphasized the need to eliminate corruption to foster investment in the state. He criticized the alleged involvement of ministers in unethical activities, warning it could deter industrialists from investing in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress leader plans to present evidence of corruption to the Prime Minister.
The ruling BJP has dismissed these allegations, with state media cell chief Ashish Agrawal accusing Singhar of political maneuvering. While the BJP vows to combat corruption energetically, the controversy continues to simmer as political leaders clash over the upcoming Global Investors Summit.
