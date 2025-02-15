Left Menu

Zelenskiy Advocates for a Unified European Army Amidst Changing Global Dynamics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges the formation of a European army, emphasizing the need for Europe to ensure its own security. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he highlighted shifting U.S.-Europe relations and warned against exclusion in peace negotiations with Russia, amid concerns over Putin's intentions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the establishment of a European army, asserting that the continent must take charge of its own defense due to changing dynamics with the United States. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskiy expressed concerns over Europe's reliance on U.S. military support.

Zelenskiy emphasized the need for Europe's decisions to be made within the continent, highlighting the importance of a unified European voice to ensure cooperation with the U.S. as equals in global security matters. He criticized the Trump administration's approach towards Russia-Ukraine peace talks and warned about potential threats to neighboring countries.

Despite skepticism from some European leaders who favor NATO's role, Zelenskiy argued for Europe's increased military strength as vital for economic growth and security. He encouraged European nations to propose tangible plans and boost defense spending to solidify their stance in international affairs.

