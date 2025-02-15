Scholz Rebukes US Criticism at Munich Conference

Amid heightened tensions at the Munich Security Conference, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered a pointed rebuttal to U.S. Vice President JD Vance's critique of Europe's handling of hate speech and far-right politics. Vance accused European nations of suppressing free speech and took issue with Germany's political approach towards the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Chancellor Scholz firmly rejected the U.S. stance, expressing that alliances should not dictate domestic policies. He stressed the importance of Germany's historical responsibility to curtail far-right ideologies, given its Nazi past, and reiterated the nation's commitment to safeguarding democracy.

The conference, expected to focus on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, was overshadowed by Vance's controversial comments. His views were met with muted reactions and sparse applause, underscoring a stark divergence in transatlantic perspectives on fundamental values such as freedom of speech and immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)