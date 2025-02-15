Left Menu

Scholz Rebukes US Criticism at Munich Conference

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized U.S. Vice President JD Vance for his remarks against Europe’s approach to hate speech. Scholz emphasized Germany’s commitment to rejecting far-right ideologies, citing historical lessons. The Munich Security Conference highlighted tensions between U.S. and European perspectives on free speech and immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:04 IST
Scholz Rebukes US Criticism at Munich Conference
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Amid heightened tensions at the Munich Security Conference, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered a pointed rebuttal to U.S. Vice President JD Vance's critique of Europe's handling of hate speech and far-right politics. Vance accused European nations of suppressing free speech and took issue with Germany's political approach towards the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Chancellor Scholz firmly rejected the U.S. stance, expressing that alliances should not dictate domestic policies. He stressed the importance of Germany's historical responsibility to curtail far-right ideologies, given its Nazi past, and reiterated the nation's commitment to safeguarding democracy.

The conference, expected to focus on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, was overshadowed by Vance's controversial comments. His views were met with muted reactions and sparse applause, underscoring a stark divergence in transatlantic perspectives on fundamental values such as freedom of speech and immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025