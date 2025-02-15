Left Menu

Punjab CM Criticizes Centre Over Amritsar Deportation Landing

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the central government for allowing U.S. deportation flights carrying illegal Indian immigrants to land at Amritsar airport. Mann argued that Amritsar should not become a 'deport centre' and questioned the criteria for choosing Amritsar over other locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:48 IST
Punjab CM Criticizes Centre Over Amritsar Deportation Landing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has launched a scathing attack on the central government over its decision to allow U.S. deportation flights to land at Amritsar airport. The flights carry illegal Indian immigrants deported from the U.S.

Mann visited the airport on Saturday and expressed concern over Amritsar becoming a 'deport centre.' He urged the Centre to redirect such flights to other locations, mentioning the availability of various airbases across India.

Highlighting the impact on Punjab's image, Mann alleged that the decision was part of a conspiracy to defame the state and questioned why the Centre chose Amritsar over the national capital for the landing of the deportation aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025