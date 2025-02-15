Punjab CM Criticizes Centre Over Amritsar Deportation Landing

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has launched a scathing attack on the central government over its decision to allow U.S. deportation flights to land at Amritsar airport. The flights carry illegal Indian immigrants deported from the U.S.

Mann visited the airport on Saturday and expressed concern over Amritsar becoming a 'deport centre.' He urged the Centre to redirect such flights to other locations, mentioning the availability of various airbases across India.

Highlighting the impact on Punjab's image, Mann alleged that the decision was part of a conspiracy to defame the state and questioned why the Centre chose Amritsar over the national capital for the landing of the deportation aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)