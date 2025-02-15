Shashi Tharoor Balances Praise and Criticism in Diplomatic Discourse
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended his praise for Prime Minister Modi's meeting with President Trump, emphasizing India’s national interests over party lines. Tharoor highlighted India’s growing global stature yet noted unanswered questions like immigration issues. He commended pragmatic trade negotiations and discussed his consistent approach of balanced praise and criticism.
In a recent discussion with reporters, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor articulated his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with US President Donald Trump. Tharoor emphasized that his comments were made with a focus on national interest and not strictly along party lines. He highlighted that Modi's visit resulted in favorable outcomes for India.
Tharoor pointed out that Modi was the fourth world leader to meet Trump, indicating India's increasing significance globally. However, he noted unresolved issues, including the handling of illegal immigrants returning to India, questioning whether Modi addressed this privately with Trump.
Praising the decision to commence trade and tariff negotiations, Tharoor remarked that it's preferable to a situation where the US might impose hasty tariffs, potentially affecting Indian exports. He stressed that his role as an elected official obligates him to voice his perspectives based on facts and reason, critiquing or lauding government actions as warranted.
