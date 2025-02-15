Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulations in Milkipur Bypolls

In a sharp criticism, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government of electoral malpractices during the recent Milkipur assembly bypolls. Yadav alleged that votes were illegitimately cast in the names of deceased and migrated individuals, a tactic he claims cannot be replicated across all 403 state assembly seats.

Addressing reporters, Yadav voiced his concerns over caste-based postings of officers which may have skewed the electoral process. He asserted that this 'foul play' could momentarily influence results in a single constituency but predicted robust vigilance from his party in future elections, particularly the 2027 polls. Yadav also put forth the idea of extending the Prayagraj Mahakumbh festival for the benefit of senior citizens wishing to participate in religious rituals.

The SP leader further criticized the state administration's official attendance figures for the Mahakumbh, alleging a discrepancy between the reported 501.1 million and an actual 600 million participants. Reiterating his stance on the Milkipur bypolls, Yadav stated that the electoral process resembled a 'loot' and was a reaction to their party's win in Ayodhya's Lok Sabha seat. Despite the allegations, the BJP emerged victorious in Milkipur, with candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan securing a significant lead over his SP counterpart, Ajit Prasad.

(With inputs from agencies.)