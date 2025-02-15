Assam CM Sarma Takes Legal Action in Defamation Row with Congress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma escalated his legal battle with the Congress on Saturday by filing a criminal defamation suit against All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Manoj Chauhan. The case, lodged in the Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Kamrup Metro, Guwahati, alleges that Chauhan wrongfully accused Sarma of investing in international shopping malls and hotel businesses during a recent press conference.

Reviewing Sarma's petition, the court accepted the case and issued a pre-cognisance notice to Chauhan, summoning him for a hearing on March 17. Sarma plans to pursue a civil defamation suit against Chauhan as well. Meanwhile, Sarma has intensified his critique concerning allegations linking Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, with Pakistan's ISI, claiming she made trips to Pakistan post-marriage.

Sarma suggested forming a Special Investigation Team to scrutinize Elizabeth Gogoi's passport and visa activity. These accusations have sparked a political uproar, with Gaurav Gogoi defending his wife and dismissing the claims as baseless. As legal and political tensions escalate, Gogoi announced intentions to litigate against BJP leaders for their 'malicious' allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)