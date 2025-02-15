BJP and Apni Party Leaders Push for Justice and Development in Jammu & Kashmir

In a significant political development, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari met with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. According to a spokesperson from the Raj Bhavan, Sat Sharma was joined by Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly.

The meeting, described as pleasant and constructive, centered on pressing public concerns including the troubling political climate. Bukhari highlighted a myriad of issues that demand immediate government attention. The Apni Party leader particularly emphasized the necessity of justice for truck driver Waseem Majeed Mir, killed in a recent firing incident involving the army.

Other key topics Bukhari raised were infrastructure development, unemployment, and governance improvements. Governor Sinha attentively considered these demands, assuring Bukhari that actions would be taken to address the public's concerns swiftly and effectively.

