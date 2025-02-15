Pope Francis's Health Crisis: A Pontiff's Battle with Respiratory Illness

Pope Francis is undergoing treatment for a respiratory tract infection at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican announced. He will not be leading the usual Sunday public prayer due to his health condition.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been battling bronchitis, has shown improvement, according to recent laboratory tests. The medical team has adjusted his treatment, emphasizing complete rest for his recovery.

The pope's prolonged stay at the hospital is indefinite, with Vatican officials stating that he will remain as long as medically required. Meanwhile, faithful supporters gather outside to pray for his health.

(With inputs from agencies.)