Pope Francis's Health Crisis: A Pontiff's Battle with Respiratory Illness

Pope Francis is hospitalized with bronchitis and won't lead Sunday's public prayer. Despite improvements, doctors prescribed complete rest to aid recovery. Vatican says his return date from Gemelli hospital, where popes regularly receive care, is unknown. Outside, well-wishers pray for his swift recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:08 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is undergoing treatment for a respiratory tract infection at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican announced. He will not be leading the usual Sunday public prayer due to his health condition.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been battling bronchitis, has shown improvement, according to recent laboratory tests. The medical team has adjusted his treatment, emphasizing complete rest for his recovery.

The pope's prolonged stay at the hospital is indefinite, with Vatican officials stating that he will remain as long as medically required. Meanwhile, faithful supporters gather outside to pray for his health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

