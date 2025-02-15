Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Spectacle in Prayagraj

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri marked his birthday with a spiritual journey to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, accompanied by his wife Lakshmi Puri, a former UN Assistant Secretary-General. The couple participated in the traditional holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their commendable arrangements.

The Puris, alongside other notable figures like Union Minister Chirag Paswan, applauded the Uttar Pradesh administration for efficiently managing what is touted as the world's largest religious gathering. Lakshmi Puri described the experience as divine, taking blessings from the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

With over 501 million devotees visiting to date, the 2025 Mahakumbh is a profound display of India's cultural and spiritual heritage. Indian Railways reported heavy footfall with thousands boarding trains at Prayagraj. Union Minister Piyush Goyal echoed sentiments of unity and spirituality, highlighting the gathering as a testament to India's collective spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)