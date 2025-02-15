Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Spectacle in Prayagraj

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, alongside his wife Lakshmi, celebrated his birthday with a sacred dip at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh, lauding the impeccable arrangements. Millions have thronged to this year’s spiritual gathering. Fellow ministers, including Chirag Paswan, echoed admiration for the Uttar Pradesh administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:24 IST
Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Spectacle in Prayagraj
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri marked his birthday with a spiritual journey to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, accompanied by his wife Lakshmi Puri, a former UN Assistant Secretary-General. The couple participated in the traditional holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their commendable arrangements.

The Puris, alongside other notable figures like Union Minister Chirag Paswan, applauded the Uttar Pradesh administration for efficiently managing what is touted as the world's largest religious gathering. Lakshmi Puri described the experience as divine, taking blessings from the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

With over 501 million devotees visiting to date, the 2025 Mahakumbh is a profound display of India's cultural and spiritual heritage. Indian Railways reported heavy footfall with thousands boarding trains at Prayagraj. Union Minister Piyush Goyal echoed sentiments of unity and spirituality, highlighting the gathering as a testament to India's collective spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025