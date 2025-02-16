Left Menu

Stampede Tragedy at New Delhi Station: A Wake-up Call for Better Management

The AAP condemned the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station as 'gross mismanagement', highlighting inadequate crowd control. AAP leader Kejriwal expressed sorrow, while Manish Sisodia criticized the BJP. Raghav Chadha called for accountability, pressing for management reforms. The stampede, which killed 18 people, demands urgent government attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:07 IST
Stampede Tragedy at New Delhi Station: A Wake-up Call for Better Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has been described by AAP leaders as a glaring instance of 'gross mismanagement,' underscoring the dire need for efficient crowd control. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of devotees bound for the Mahakumbh, calling the incident extremely tragic and painful.

In a heated exchange, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia lashed out at BJP on social media, highlighting their failures. This comes as BJP had previously criticized AAP with the term 'AAPda Sarkar,' to spotlight alleged mismanagement. The BJP's decisive victory in Delhi Assembly polls by clinching 48 out of 70 seats has added to the political fray.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha demanded stringent accountability and immediate reforms to avert future tragedies, recalling his unheeded warnings in Parliament about the urgent need for enhanced management protocols at railway stations. In the aftermath, BJP leaders including Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva have canceled political events, with several expressing condolences and praying for victims' recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025