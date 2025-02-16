Stampede Tragedy at New Delhi Station: A Wake-up Call for Better Management

The stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has been described by AAP leaders as a glaring instance of 'gross mismanagement,' underscoring the dire need for efficient crowd control. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of devotees bound for the Mahakumbh, calling the incident extremely tragic and painful.

In a heated exchange, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia lashed out at BJP on social media, highlighting their failures. This comes as BJP had previously criticized AAP with the term 'AAPda Sarkar,' to spotlight alleged mismanagement. The BJP's decisive victory in Delhi Assembly polls by clinching 48 out of 70 seats has added to the political fray.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha demanded stringent accountability and immediate reforms to avert future tragedies, recalling his unheeded warnings in Parliament about the urgent need for enhanced management protocols at railway stations. In the aftermath, BJP leaders including Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva have canceled political events, with several expressing condolences and praying for victims' recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)