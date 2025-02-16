During the Munich Security Conference, a top Russian official, Vyacheslav Volodin, criticized the European Union's leadership, labeling them as incompetent and out of touch with global affairs.

Volodin made these comments in response to unexpected remarks from the United States regarding Ukraine's exclusion from NATO and the impracticality of reverting to Ukraine's pre-2014 boundaries.

He further noted a growing crisis in European politics, stating that change is unavoidable. His criticism followed U.S. Vice President JD Vance's comments, which accused European governments of suppressing free speech and opposing political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)