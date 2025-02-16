Former Mauritius PM Jugnauth Arrested Over Money Laundering
Ex-Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, was arrested on money laundering allegations. The Financial Crimes Commission reported seizing 114 million Mauritius Rupees at Jugnauth's home during searches. Jugnauth, represented by lawyer Raouf Gulbul, denies the charges and has been provisionally charged.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:51 IST
Former Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has been taken into custody over allegations of money laundering, as reported by the Financial Crimes Commission.
FCC spokesperson Ibrahim Rossaye confirmed Jugnauth's arrest, stating that he will be held at the Moka detention center following searches that uncovered 114 million Mauritius Rupees ($2.4 million) at his residence.
Jugnauth's lawyer, Raouf Gulbul, announced that Jugnauth has been provisionally charged but maintains his innocence. The investigation continues as more details emerge about the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Demands Accountability from ED in Money Laundering Case
Delhi High Court Clears Money Laundering Case Against Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd.
ED Freezes TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal's Bank Assets in Money Laundering Probe
Delhi High Court Stalls Trial in AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Money Laundering Case
Delhi High Court Examines ED's Appeal Against Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board Money Laundering Case