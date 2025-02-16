Former Mauritius PM Jugnauth Arrested Over Money Laundering

Former Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has been taken into custody over allegations of money laundering, as reported by the Financial Crimes Commission.

FCC spokesperson Ibrahim Rossaye confirmed Jugnauth's arrest, stating that he will be held at the Moka detention center following searches that uncovered 114 million Mauritius Rupees ($2.4 million) at his residence.

Jugnauth's lawyer, Raouf Gulbul, announced that Jugnauth has been provisionally charged but maintains his innocence. The investigation continues as more details emerge about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)