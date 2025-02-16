Left Menu

Congress MLAs Seek Audience with PM Modi Over Madhya Pradesh Issues

A group of Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh wishes to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bhopal. They aim to discuss pressing issues in the state. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar highlights the problems and the need to convey them at the upcoming investor summit.

Congress MLAs Seek Audience with PM Modi Over Madhya Pradesh Issues
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address key concerns, a delegation of Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The request, made via a formal letter, seeks a meeting during his upcoming visit to Bhopal.

The delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, wants to inform the Prime Minister about what they describe as the prevailing 'problems and chaos' in Madhya Pradesh. Singhar expressed the urgency of presenting public concerns directly to Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is slated to inaugurate the global investors summit in Bhopal on February 24, an event expected to draw significant attention to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

