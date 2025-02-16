Congress MLAs Seek Audience with PM Modi Over Madhya Pradesh Issues

In a bid to address key concerns, a delegation of Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The request, made via a formal letter, seeks a meeting during his upcoming visit to Bhopal.

The delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, wants to inform the Prime Minister about what they describe as the prevailing 'problems and chaos' in Madhya Pradesh. Singhar expressed the urgency of presenting public concerns directly to Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is slated to inaugurate the global investors summit in Bhopal on February 24, an event expected to draw significant attention to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)